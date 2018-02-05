August Rush Musical, Directed by John Doyle, to Make World Premiere with Signature Theatre

A new musical adaptation of the 2007 film August Rush has scheduled a world premiere run with Arlington, Virginia's Signature Theatre. The tuner, which has long been in the works, features a book and lyrics by the previously reported Glen Berger (Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark) along with music and lyrics by Mark Mancina, who scored the original film. August Rush will be directed by Tony winner John Doyle (The Color Purple), who has been attached to the project since a well-received 2014 workshop. August Rush will run at Signature from February 5 through March 3, 2019 followed by an engagement at Aurora, Illinois' Paramount Theatre from April 24 through June 2, 2019.



"I'm excited about the development of this new and unique musical," said Doyle. "August Rush centers on the emotional and musical journey of a young boy—a lost boy. Through music he reunites with the parents he otherwise may never have found. The 'hope' that the story highlights is powerful. That, more than anything, is what attracted me to the material, and I'm honored to be a part of its journey."



In August Rush, it's love at first sight when a young concert cellist meets a gallivanting rock star. Their romance is quickly torn apart by circumstance, but not before producing a son that neither parent knows is alive. Eleven years later, now a musical prodigy, their son desperately searches for his birth parents in New York City.



The original Warner Bros. film August Rush was directed by Kirsten Sheridan and written by Nick Castle and James V. Harts. The cast included Freddie Highmore, Keri Russell, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Terrence Howard and Robin Williams. Casting and additional creative team members for the musical will be announced in the coming months. Gear up for the new musical with a trailer for the film below.



