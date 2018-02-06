Hit the Red Carpet at the Starry Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala

A slew of stage greats toasted Williamstown Theatre Festival at the company's 2018 gala on February 5 at Tao Downtown in New York City. Fresh off of the 2018 season announcement, the evening honored WTF trustee and former managing director Gary Levine, who is now president of programming at Showtime. The gala's performers included Tony winners Mandy Patinkin and Annaleigh Ashford, Tony nominee and current Parisian Woman star Phillipa Soo and more. Take a look at the photos from the glamorous event!