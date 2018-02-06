Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Hit the Red Carpet at the Starry Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala
Photo Op
by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 6, 2018
Phillipa Soo & Steven Pasquale
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

A slew of stage greats toasted Williamstown Theatre Festival at the company's 2018 gala on February 5 at Tao Downtown in New York City. Fresh off of the 2018 season announcement, the evening honored WTF trustee and former managing director Gary Levine, who is now president of programming at Showtime. The gala's performers included Tony winners Mandy Patinkin and Annaleigh Ashford, Tony nominee and current Parisian Woman star Phillipa Soo and more. Take a look at the photos from the glamorous event!

View Photo Gallery
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. John Mahoney, Tony Winner & Frasier Star, Dies at 77
  2. Lincoln Center Theater's Falsettos Will Launch Tour in 2019
  3. August Rush Musical, Directed by John Doyle, to Make World Premiere with Signature Theatre
  4. Ben Platt to Lead Ryan Murphy Series The Politician; Barbra Streisand & Gwyneth Paltrow Likely to Co-Star
  5. Broadway Grosses: Hello, Dolly! Star Bernadette Peters Is Back Where She Belongs

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen The Phantom of the Opera Waitress Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Come From Away Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers