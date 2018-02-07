Good for You! See Taylor Trensch Take His First Curtain Call in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen

Holy cabooses! Taylor Trensch, who previously got laughs in the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!, has officially moved a block over to the Music Box Theatre. The young talent officially stepped into the title role of Evan Hansen on February 6, after making an unplanned initial first performance earlier in the week. Trensch beamed as the emotional audiences applauded during his bow, and to make the night even sweeter, Hello, Dolly! pals Kate Baldwin and Gavin Creel came by the theater with gifts for Trensch on his first big night as Dear Evan Hansen's new blue polo-donning headliner. Peek the pics, and then catch Trensch's incredible performance at the Music Box Theatre.

Awww! Hello, Dolly!'s Kate Baldwin and Gavin Creel brought their bestie gifts on his big night.