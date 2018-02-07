Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Michael Park, Laura Dreyfuss, Taylor Trensch & Rachel Bay Jones
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Good for You! See Taylor Trensch Take His First Curtain Call in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 7, 2018

Holy cabooses! Taylor Trensch, who previously got laughs in the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!, has officially moved a block over to the Music Box Theatre. The young talent officially stepped into the title role of Evan Hansen on February 6, after making an unplanned initial first performance earlier in the week. Trensch beamed as the emotional audiences applauded during his bow, and to make the night even sweeter, Hello, Dolly! pals Kate Baldwin and Gavin Creel came by the theater with gifts for Trensch on his first big night as Dear Evan Hansen's new blue polo-donning headliner. Peek the pics, and then catch Trensch's incredible performance at the Music Box Theatre.

Awww! Hello, Dolly!'s Kate Baldwin and Gavin Creel brought their bestie gifts on his big night.
Congrats, Taylor Trensch!

Dear Evan Hansen

The 2017 Tony winner for Best Musical follows Evan as he searches for the things in life that we all need.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Lincoln Center Theater's Falsettos Will Launch Tour in 2019
  2. John Mahoney, Tony Winner & Frasier Star, Dies at 77
  3. Dave Thomas Brown to Join the Mission as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon
  4. August Rush Musical, Directed by John Doyle, to Make World Premiere with Signature Theatre
  5. Here's an Exclusive Look at Frozen's Caissie Levy & Patti Murin

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen The Phantom of the Opera Waitress Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Come From Away Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers