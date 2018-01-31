Broadway BUZZ

Taylor Trensch Begins Dear Evan Hansen Run Earlier Than Planned
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 31, 2018
Taylor Trensch in a promo shot for "Dear Evan Hansen"
(Photo: Nathan Johnson)

Audiences at the Music Box Theatre were given an unexpected treat on January 30 when the understudy board for Dear Evan Hansen read that the show's upcoming star Taylor Trensch would actually step into the title role that night. Trensch indeed began his run in the show earlier than anticipated.

The production issued the following statement: "Taylor made a surprise debut in Dear Evan Hansen last night! He'll perform as Evan Hansen on 1/31 at 8 PM, 2/1 at 7 PM and 2/3 at 2 PM. Noah Galvin will perform all other shows this week. Noah's final performance is Sunday, 2/4 and Taylor's first 'official' performance is Tuesday, 2/6."

Trensch joins Dear Evan Hansen direct from originating the role of Barnaby Tucker in the Tony-winning Hello, Dolly! revival. He has also appeared on Broadway as Christopher in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Michael Wormwood in Matilda and Boq in Wicked. Trensch's off-Broadway credits include Rent and Bare.

Trensch joins a cast that also includes 2017 Tony Award winner Rachel Bay Jones, 2017 Tony Award nominee Mike Faist, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Michael Park, Laura Dreyfuss and Will Roland.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson, a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and direction by four-time Tony nominee Michael Greif.

Dear Evan Hansen

The 2017 Tony winner for Best Musical follows Evan as he searches for the things in life that we all need.
View Comments

