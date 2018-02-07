Broadway BUZZ

Tony Shalhoub & Katrina Lenk
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
The Band's Visit Completes 100 Performances on Broadway
Hot Shot
by Eric King • Feb 7, 2018

The Broadway company of The Band’s Visit has been waiting for this special milestone. February 6 marked 100 performances for the buzzy, lauded production of the movie-turned-musical. Leads Katrina Lenk and Tony Shaloub delightfully peered through their “100” jumbo-sized balloons, and the cast, including Ari’el Stachel and John Cariani, celebrated with a beautiful Band’s Visit-themed cake. Check out the photo below, and catch The Band’s Visit at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

The cast of The Band’s Visit huddles up for a group shot with their well-deserved cake.

