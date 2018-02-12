Odds & Ends: Jim Parsons & Bette Midler’s Stage-to-Screen Projects, Pasek & Paul’s Newest Musical & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today and this weekend.



Jim Parsons Set for Screen Adaptation of The Legend of Georgia McBride

Santino Fontana isn’t the only man we can’t wait to see in a dress. As previously announced, The Big Bang Theory Emmy winner Jim Parsons is heading back to Broadway this season in The Boys in the Band. In addition to his small screen and Great White Way gigs, Parsons will play a veteran drag diva in a feature film version of Matthew Lopez’s play The Legend of Georgia McBride. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lopez will pen the screen adaptation. The story follows Casey, an Elvis impersonator in a small town Florida bar, who is broke and has a baby on the way. Parsons will play Miss Tracy Mills, a veteran drag queen who coaches Casey in the art of performing, helping him transform from a washed-up Elvis impersonator to a show-stopping drag queen.



Bette Midler & Sharon Stone to Star in The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife

In other stage-to-screen news, Tony winner Bette Midler and Oscar nominee Sharon Stone will star in a film version of Charles Busch's Tony-nominated play The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife. Variety reports that Midler will play Marjorie Taub, an upper-middle-class, Upper-West-Sider in the midst of a volcanic later-life crisis in the odd-couple comedy. Stone is set to portray Lee, Marjorie’s mysterious childhood friend. As Lee becomes the Taubs’ permanent houseguest, Marjorie’s depression magically lifts—but Lee has an agenda. Andy Fickman will direct the film.



Benj Pasek & Justin Paul Penning Tunes for Animated Musical

Tony, Oscar and Grammy-winning songwriting pair Benj Pasek and Justin Paul have yet another musical project on their plate. According to Variety, they will write songs for the upcoming Fox Animation/Blue Sky Studio project Foster. Broadway's Tim Federle penned the script. The family adventure film centers on a young super fan who isn’t satisfied with the ending to a series of fantasy books. After he seeks out the author, the pair find themselves transported into a mystical world. The film will reunite them with their La La Land (and Wicked) producer Marc Platt.



Nathan Lane on Angels in America & Billy Eichner as Timon in Lion King

Nathan Lane is always a comedic delight: The two-time Tony winner stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on February 9 to talk about Angels in America, which begins performances at the Neil Simon Theatre beginning on February 23. Lane is playing Roy Cohn. He spoke about playing the villain of Tony Kushner’s landmark play, who also happened to be Donald Trump’s real-life lawyer and mentor until he died from AIDS in 1986. “He was a brilliant guy,” Lane said. “If only he had used it for good and not evil.”







Lane also kept things light by touching on casting for the upcoming The Lion King film. As previously announced, Billy Eichner will play the role of Timon, the character Lane voiced in the beloved 1994 film. “So I get an email from Billy Eichner. He was very, very complimentary and lovely—very unlike Billy Eichner,” joked Lane. “I wrote him back: ‘HOW DARE YOU?! What’s next, you and Ryan Gosling in The Birdcage?!” Dig into the comedic gold below.







Sheryl Lee Ralph Tapped for TNT’s Comedic Drama Claws

Tony nominee and fabulous former Broadway.com vlogger Sheryl Lee Ralph has joined the second season of TNT’s comedic drama Claws. The series follows the rise of five manicurists working at the Nail Artisan of Manatee County in Florida. According to Deadline, Ralph will play Matilde Ruval, the benevolent and caring mother to her son Gregory, the love interest of one of the main characters, with more going on than meets the eye. One can only hope there’s a chance for her to throw sparkle confetti about town!



In the Body of the World’s Eve Ensler & More to Be Honored at the 2018 Lucille Lortel Awards

The details for the 2018 Lucille Lortel Awards have arrived. Award-winning playwright and activist Eve Ensler will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Lucille Lortel Award-winning composer Michael Friedman will posthumously be inducted onto the famed Playwrights’ Sidewalk in front of the Lucille Lortel Theatre. WP Theater (formerly known as Women’s Project Theater) will be honored for their Outstanding Body of Work. The ceremony, which recognizes the best of off-Broadway, will take place on May 6 at NYU’s Skirball Center for Performing Arts. The nominees will be announced on April 3.