Watch Renee Elise Goldsberry Sing the New Muppet Babies Theme Song

This spring is filled with great revivals, but Disney Junior just might win out with their reboot of the beloved '80s cartoon series Muppet Babies, featuring young versions of Jim Henson's famous Muppet characters. If the upcoming remount isn't exciting enough, multitalented Hamilton Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry is giving voice to a new take on the show's original theme song. Watch the gorgeous-voiced Goldsberry sing out below and be sure to tune in to Muppet Babies beginning in March.



