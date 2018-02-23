Broadway BUZZ

Frozen Sneak Peek! Watch Caissie Levy Sing Elsa's 'Huge, Belt-y, Rockstar' Tune 'Monster'
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 23, 2018

Disney's latest musical Frozen has officially started performances on Broadway! The new tuner based on the celebrated animated motion picture is delighting audiences at the St. James Theatre, and we have no doubt that it will continue thrilling crowds for years to come. In addition to the film's beloved songs, Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez have crafted a bouquet of thrilling new tunes for the Broadway musical. One of them is "Monster," a stirring number sung by Elsa, played by Broadway powerhouse Caissie Levy. "'Monster' is sort of the second-act 'Let It Go,'" Levy told Broadway.com. "It's a huge, belt-y, rockstar moment. Lyrically, it also gives us a lot more information about what's going on for Elsa on the back end of the story. Dramatically, it's a really great moment for her." Watch super talent Levy sing the new song below and head to the St. James Theatre soon to experience Frozen in person.

Frozen

Disney's hit film comes to life on Broadway in an all-new production created for the stage.
