For the first time in forever, the newest Disney musical Frozen bowed on Broadway. February 22 marked first performance of the stage adaptation of the animated blockbuster movie, and Broadway.com was at the St. James Theatre to capture headliners Patti Murin and Caissie Levy and more. Check out the photos and then head to teh St. James to get serious chills!

Caissie Levy and Patti Murin clasp hands to take bow.