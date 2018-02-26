The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Fave Tracks from the New Once On This Island Cast Album

A new week of telling the story is here, Broadway fans! In honor of the broadway production of Once On This Island's cast recording hitting earbuds on February 23, we asked you which track from the album is your favorite. Like Mama, the fans did provide. Check out which Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty tunes you're most excited to play on repeat!



10. "Ti Moune"





9. "Some Girls"





8. "One Small Girl"





7. "The Human Heart"





6. "Forever Yours"





5. "And the Gods Heard Her Prayer/Rain"





4. "We Dance"





3. "Waiting for Life"





2. "Why We Tell the Story"





1. "Mama Will Provide"

