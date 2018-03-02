Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Lin-Manuel Miranda & Weird Al Yankovic Team Up on Must-Listen Remix 'The Hamilton Polka'
Watch It
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 2, 2018
Lin-Manuel Miranda & Weird Al Yankovic
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

It's no secret that Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda has become recent buds with music star Weird Al Yankovic. Weird Al's hilarious '90s riffs "Amish Paradise" and "Fat" made him a master of parody who broke through to the mainstream. Now he has taken on the songs made famous in Miranda's Broadway hit Hamilton and we can't stop listening. "The Hamilton Polka" remixes the best songs from the Great White Way hit with a sensibility that is all Weird Al. Give a listen below and keep fingers crossed that these two collaborate on their own joint Broadway hit soon.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch the Cast of Broadway's Jimmy Buffett Musical Escape to Margaritaville Sing & Dance on Today
  2. Spring Preview 2018: 30 Must-See Shows from the Upcoming Season
  3. Lin-Manuel Miranda & Weird Al Yankovic Team Up on Must-Listen Remix 'The Hamilton Polka'
  4. Broadway's in Bloom! Frozen, Angels in America & More March Save the Date Picks
  5. Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Broadway Stars You'd Love to See on Big Brother

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Waitress Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers