Angels in America Revival, Starring Nathan Lane & Andrew Garfield, Opens on Broadway

The new revival of Tony Kushner's two-part drama Angels in America officially opens at the Neil Simon Theatre on March 25. Directed by two-time Tony winner Marianne Elliott, the production began previews on February 23. Two-time Tony winner Nathan Lane and Tony nominee Andrew Garfield star.



Returning to Broadway for the first time since its original production opened in 1993, this new staging had its world premiere in 2017 with London's National Theatre. The revival features Lane in the titanic role of Roy Cohn, with Garfield as Pryor Walter, Lee Pace as Joe Pitt, Denise Gough as Harper Pitt, James McArdle as Louis Ironson, Susan Brown as Hannah Pitt and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Belize. The role of the Angel is shared by Amanda Lawrence and Tony nominee Beth Malone.



To celebrate the beloved play's Broadway return, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait the starry cast giving Kushner's epic work a new life on Broadway.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.