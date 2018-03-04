Broadway BUZZ

Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez
Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez Win Second Oscar for 'Remember Me' from Coco
News
by Paul Wontorek • Mar 4, 2018

Married Frozen songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez have won their second Oscar for “Remember Me” from the film Coco, beating out fellow Broadway songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for their anthem from The Greatest Showman, “This Is Me” in the category of Best Song at the 2018 Academy Award ceremony in Hollywood.

Lopez and Anderson-Lopez previously won the 2014 Academy Award in the same category for their Frozen hit “Let It Go,” which can now be heard in the Broadway adaptation of the film at the St. James Theatre.

Broadway vets also won acting trophies on the big night in Hollywood. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri stars Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell won, respectively, as Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor, while Allison Janney won Best Supporting Actress for I, Tonya.

