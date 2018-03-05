Best Day Ever! See the Cast of SpongeBob SquarePants Celebrate 100 Broadway Performances

It's always an incredible, exceptional, extraordinary day in Bikini Bottom, but March 4 was a particularly swell celebration for the SpongeBob SquarePants cast at the Palace Theatre. Stars Ethan Slater, Danny Skinner, Lilli Cooper, Wesley Taylor and more, celebrated 100 performances of the Tina Landau-directed musical. Cake is usually the treat of choice for Great White Way milestones; however, leave it to the imaginative SpongeBob SquarePants team to switch things up. The company enjoyed bright yellow-frosted Rice Krispies, an adorable nod to the show's central, spongey character. Congrats to the SpongeBob SquarePants family on 100 performances! Fans can catch many more at the Palace Theatre.
