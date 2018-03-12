Broadway BUZZ

Jane Krakowski, Kelsey Grammer, Zooey Deschanel Set for Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 12, 2018
Jane Krakowski
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

A starry lineup of Broadway and Hollywood talent will come together for two concert presentations of the 1991 animated film Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl. Richard Kraft has signed on to direct the events scheduled for May 25 and 26, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Emmy nominee Zooey Deschanel (New Girl) will take on the role of Belle with Anthony Evans (Caged No More) as the Beast. The cast will also include Tony winner Jane Krakowski (She Loves Me) as Mrs. Potts, Tony nominee Kelsey Grammer (La Cage aux Folles) as Lumiere, Taye Diggs (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) as Gaston and Rebel Wilson (Guys and Dolls) as Lefou.

The company will sing Tony and Oscar winner Alan Menken's beloved score in the two concerts, conducted by Michael Koz Kosarin.

