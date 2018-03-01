Odds & Ends: Watch Laura Benanti Sing as Melania Trump & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Watch Laura Benanti Sing as Melania Trump

She's ba-ack! Following a number of visits to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Tony winner Laura Benanti reprised her hilarious turn as First Lady Melania Trump on March 9. The recent Meteor Shower star took on the controversy surrounding Melania's Einstein visa in a performance that ends with a sample of Benanti's gorgeous voice as embodied by Melania. Don't miss Benanti's brilliant performance below.







Broadway Alum & Emmy Winner Robert Scheerer Dies at 89

Robert Scheerer, a talented Broadway actor and Emmy-winning TV director, died on March 3 of natural causes, according to Deadline. He was 89. Scheerer earned a Theatre World Award for his Broadway debut in Lend an Ear (1948), also appeared in Great White Way productions of Dance Me a Song (1950), Tickets, Please! (1950), Top Banana (1951) and The Boy Friend (1954). Scheerer later transitioned to Hollywood, winning an Emmy as director of The Danny Kaye Show (1964) and earning eight additional nominations. Scheerer is survived by his wife, Denise Scheerer; along with two children, one stepdaughter, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Watch Keala Settle Sing The Greatest Showman's "This Is Me" on Today

We can't get enough of Keala Settle's remarkable talent! The revered Tony nominee and star of the P.T. Barnum biopic The Greatest Showman offered up her talents to the audience of NBC's Today on March 12 with a fierce rendition of the Oscar-nommed song "This Is Me." Watch Settle sing out below and cross your fingers that she brings her super-strong voice back to the Broadway stage soon.