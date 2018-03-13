Broadway BUZZ

Watch Bernadette Peters & Victor Garber Show Off Their Pre-Show Push-Up Routine on The View
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 13, 2018

It's no secret that Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber still have it. The pair of stage legends are currently back on Broadway, thrilling audiences as headliners of the hit production of Hello, Dolly! at the Shubert Theatre. The duo paid a visit to The View on March 13 to talk about their Cinderella history and the excitement of stepping into Broadway's Tony-winning musical revival. During the episode, The View's co-hosts asked super talent Peters about her pre-show ritual. "I do push-ups with the ensemble," shared Peters. Then she and Garber decided to show off their masterful push-up skills for TV audiences. Watch the delightful stars below and don't miss their perfect performances in Hello, Dolly! on Broadway.

