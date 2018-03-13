Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

In Washington Heights! Anthony Ramos & More Ready to Bring In the Heights to the Kennedy Center
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Mar 13, 2018
Vanessa Hudgens & Anthony Ramos
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney)

It won't be long now before In the Heights heads to the Kennedy Center! Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical recently celebrated ten years since it bowed on the Great White Way, and now, an incredible cast is bringing the show to Washington, D.C. for a limited run. Hamilton original cast member Anthony Ramos will be playing the role of Usnavi, originated by Miranda. Vanessa Hudgens, Ana Villafañe, Eden Espinosa, In the Heights original cast member Eliseo Roman, J. Quinton Johnson and the rest of the cast gave the press a taste of the vibrant production at the Baryshnikov Arts Center on March 13. Peek the pics, and then catch the show March 21 through 25!

Awww! J. Quinton Johnson and Ana Villafañe snap a photo.
Lights up! Catch In the Heights at the Kennedy Center from March 21-25.
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Lin-Manuel Miranda Songs
  2. Jane Krakowski, Kelsey Grammer, Zooey Deschanel Set for Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl
  3. Watch Bernadette Peters & Victor Garber Show Off Their Pre-Show Push-Up Routine on The View
  4. So Fetch! Tina Fey's Mean Girls Musical Arrives on Broadway
  5. Josh Gad-Penned Animated Musical Series Central Park to Star Leslie Odom Jr. & Daveed Diggs

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Anastasia Waitress Kinky Boots Come From Away A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers