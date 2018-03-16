Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Watch Patti Murin Sing Frozen's Moving New Anthem 'True Love'
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 16, 2018

We're less than a week away from the official Broadway opening night of Frozen, the exciting new stage adaptation of the Oscar-winning animated film. Over the past month, Disney has been treating us to samples of new songs written for the show by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, including "Monster," "What Do You Know About Love" and "Dangerous to Dream." Now we're being presented with the musical's very own Anna, stage favorite Patti Murin, delivering the stirring new number "True Love." We most certainly think it lives up to its name.

Frozen

Disney's hit film comes to life on Broadway in an all-new production created for the stage.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Exclusive! Watch Ramin Karimloo's Thrilling Take on The Greatest Showman's 'From Now On'
  2. Here's Your First Look at Samantha Barks & Steve Kazee in Pretty Woman: The Musical
  3. Harper Lee Estate Files Lawsuit Over Upcoming Broadway Adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird
  4. Watch Smash Alum Katharine McPhee Sing 'What Baking Can Do' from Waitress
  5. Exclusive! Sara Bareilles Looks to Star in Alice in Wonderland Musical

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Anastasia Waitress Kinky Boots Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers