The Broadway.com Show: SpongeBob SquarePants’ Danny Skinner Shows Off His Five Favorite Things
The Broadway.com Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 16, 2018

Check out SpongeBob SquarePants standout Danny Skinner’s awesome dressing room.

Watch the Video

SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob, Patrick and more hit the stage in this new musical based on the popular cartoon.
