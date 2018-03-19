Broadway BUZZ

The Broadway.com Show: Hello, Dolly! Director Jerry Zaks on Being at the Helm of Broadway’s Hottest Ticket
The Broadway.com Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 19, 2018

Ryan Lee Gilbert sits down to chat with Hello, Dolly! director Jerry Zaks.

Hello, Dolly!

Bernadette Peters returns to Broadway in this musical classic!
