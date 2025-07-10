Tony Awards Administration Committee Announces 2025-26 Season Nominators

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has announced the Nominating Committee for the 2025-26 Broadway season, comprising 64 actors, directors, writers, designers and other members of the Broadway community. The Nominating Committee attends all productions during the Broadway season and meets on a date designated by the Administration Committee to determine, by vote, the Tony Award nominees for that season. Members of the committee serve a three-year term.



The 2025-26 Nominating Committee includes:

Bob Balaban – Actor / Producer / Director / Writer

Dani Barlow – Theatre Administrator

Mark Benett – Sound Designer**

Sarah Benson – Director

Rob Berman – Music Director**

Jocelyn Bioh – Playwright**

Jeremy Blocker – Creative Director / Executive Producer for Audible Theater**

Rick Boynton – Creative Producer, Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Brian Harlan Brooks – Director / Choreographer / DEI Director

Dr. Jamie Cacciola-Price – Theatre Educator / Director

Kevin Cahoon – Actor / Director

Jade King Carroll – Director / Producing Artistic Director, Chautauqua Theater Company**

Adam Chanler-Berat – Actor / Playwright

Victoria Clark – Actor / Director / Educator

Jordan E. Cooper – Playwright / Actor / Director / Producer

Will Davis – Choreographer / Director**

Ty Defoe – Interdisciplinary Artists / Writer / Storyteller

Andy Einhorn – Music Supervisor / Conductor

Dan Foster – Actor / Director / Producer

Donald P. Gagnon, Ph.D. –Theatre Arts Professor / Dramaturg

Deeksha Gaur – Executive Director, Theatre Development Fund

Tiffani Gavin – Executive Director, Eugene O’Neill Theater Center**

Daniel Goldstein – Director / Writer**

Linda Goodrich – Director / Choreographer

Joshua Harmon – Playwright**

Miranda Haymon – Director

Ricky Hinds – Associate Director / Choreographer**

Timothy Huang – Composer / Lyricist / Librettist**

James Ijames – Playwright / Director / Educator

Anna K. Jacobs – Composer / Lyricist / Librettist**

Jessica Jahn – Costume Designer**

Christine Toy Johnson – Playwright / Actor / Director

Rosalie Joseph –C asting Director

Rod Kaats – Producer / Director

Peter Kaczorowski – Lighting Designer**

Glen Kelly – Amanuensis / Composer**

Michael Korie – Librettist / Lyricist

L Morgan Lee - Actor**

Peter Marks – Former Chief Theatre Critic, Washington Post

Lisa McNulty – Producing Artistic Director WP Theater

Danny Mefford - Choreographer**

Ira Mont – Production Stage Manager

Jacqueline Diane Moscou – Actor / Director

Helen Park – Composer / Lyricist

Jessica Paz – Sound Designer

Georgina Pazcoguin – Actress / Producer / Diversity Advocate

Karen Perry – Costume Designer

Jill Rafson – Producing Artist Director, Classic Stage Co.

T. Oliver Reid – Actor / Director / Choreographer / Activist / Musical Theater Professor at Rider University

Liam Robinson – Composer / Arranger / Music Supervisor

Carole Rothman – Co-Founder and Former Artistic Director, Second Stage Theater

Rafael Sánchez – Executive Artistic Director, Repertorio Español**

Florie Seery – Associate Dean / Managing Director, David Geffen School of Drama / Yale Repertory Theatre

Walt Spangler – Scenic Designer

Mark Stanley – Lighting Designer

Susan Soon He Stanton – Playwright / Television Writer / Screenwriter

Jeffrey Sweet – Playwright / Librettist**

Jason Tam – Actor

Cori Thomas – Playwright / Actor

Alexandria Wailes – Actor / Director / Choreographer

Charlotte Wilcox – Retired General Manager**

Patricia Wilcox – Choreographer

BD Wong – Actor / Director / Playwright / Author**

David C. Woolard – Costume Designer

**Denotes new Nominating Committee Members

The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.