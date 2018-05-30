Jimmy Buffett Musical Escape to Margaritaville Will End Its Broadway Run

The new musical Escape to Margaritaville, featuring the island tunes of hitmaker Jimmy Buffett, will play its final performance at the Marquis Theatre on July 1. Featuring a book by Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley and direction by Tony winner Christopher Ashley, Escape to Margaritaville began previews on February 16 and officially opened on March 15. By closing, Escape to Margaritaville will have played 29 previews and 124 regular performances.



As previously announced, Escape to Margaritaville will launch a North American tour in October 2019 at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. The first stop after Broadway will be Washington, D.C., where Jimmy Buffett and the cast of Escape to Margaritaville will perform on PBS’ A Capitol Fourth on July 4 at 8:00pm ET, broadcast live on PBS from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.



Escape to Margaritaville follows Tully (Broadway.com vlogger Paul Alexander Nolan) at the titular tropical island resort as he questions his relaxed ways upon meeting (and falling in love with) a career-minded tourist (Alison Luff). The cast also includes Lisa Howard as Tammy, Eric Petersen as Brick, Don Sparks as J.D., Andre Ward as Jamal and Rema Webb as Marley. Rounding out the company are Matt Allen, Tessa Alves, Sara Andreas, Marjorie Failoni, Steven Good, Angela Grovey, Albert Guerzon, Keely Hutton, Justin Keats, Mike Millan, Justin Mortelliti, Ryann Redmond, Ian Michael Stuart and Brett Thiele.



Escape to Margaritaville features choreography by Tony nominee Kelly Devine, scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Paul Tazewell, sound design by Brian Ronan and lighting design by Howell Binkley.



