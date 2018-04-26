Walmart Wonder, Fab Fittings & Performing in Paradise! Spend a Day in the Life with Escape to Margaritaville's Lisa Howard

Broadway beltress Lisa Howard is a total scene stealer in Escape to Margaritaville. Loved for her performances in It Shoulda Been You, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and more, she's now playing the role of Tammy, a fiancée in need of a fun weekend with her best gal pal—and maybe one last fling. Ever wonder what it would be like to hang out with the incredible performer for a day? Now you can! Photographer Matthew Murphy captured Howard throughout her day, from her Walmart kingdom to her fancy fitting appointment and, of course, all the way to Margaritaville. Get a glimpse into the life of the Broadway star with her Day in the Life video below, and peek the pics here!

