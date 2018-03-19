Alli Mauzey Takes Over for Jennifer Simard in Tony-Winning Hello, Dolly! Revival

Hello, Alli! Talented Broadway scene-stealer Alli Mauzey will take over the role of Ernestina in the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! beginning on March 23. Mauzey replaces original cast member Jennifer Simard, who played her final performance in the role on March 18. Hello, Dolly! cast member Jessica Sheridan will appear as Ernestina from March 20-22.



"I'm excited to be back on Broadway, but to work with Bernadette Peters, Victor Garber and the entire cast of Hello, Dolly! is amazing and special," said Mauzey in an exclusive statement.



Mauzey has been seen on Broadway in Wicked, Hairspray and Cry-Baby. Her other stage credits include The Golden Apple, Show Boat, Red Eye of Love and It's a Bird...It's a Plane...It's Superman.



Mauzey joins a cast led by Bernadette Peters as Dolly Levi, Victor Garber as Horace Vandergelder, Santino Fontana as Cornelius Hackl, Kate Baldwin as Irene Molloy, Charlie Stemp as Barnaby Tucker and Molly Griggs as Minnie Fay. The company also includes Will Burton as Ambrose Kemper, Melanie Moore as Ermengarde and Kevin Ligon as Rudolph.



Hello, Dolly! features direction by Jerry Zaks and choreography by Warren Carlyle with lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Scott Lehrer, costume/scenic design by 2017 Tony winner Santo Loquasto and music direction by Andy Einhorn.