10 Best Moments From The 2026 Tony Awards' 'Leading Lady Marmalade' Opening Number

P!NK performs onstage during The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

"Standing on stage at the Tony Awards!" P!NK kicked off the 2026 Tony Awards with an incredible performance of "Leading Lady Marmalade." The Tony Awards-themed spin on the Moulin Rouge! number was written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Mark Sonnenblick and choreographed by Sarah O’Gleby. Featuring over 170 Broadway performers, we'll be rewatching it for the next week memorizing every reference, but here are the top moments we caught while watching live!

1. Ragtime's Nick Barrington delivering the line: "Megan, a Stallion from Thee"

2. Queen's gambit! Chess star Lea Michele stuns as Florence Vassy

3. Marla Mindelle as Celiné Dion (of course)

4. Icon June Squibb takes the mic

5. "Getcha getcha Lesley Manville, getcha getcha Carrie Coon, getcha getcha Laurie Metcalf!" (And the impeccable camera pan to capture Lesley Manville's reaction)

6. Layton Williams Iceberg split

7. "Joe Turner's gone but Taraji's here"

8. Paddington cameo and marmalade pun ("Maybe next season!")

9. "Haven't you heard, the flying twinks are all vampires now?" — Neil Patrick Harris, to P!NK as Peter Pan

10. Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Bryce Pinkham, Nicholas Christopher and André De Shields joint slay