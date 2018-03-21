Broadway BUZZ

(From left to right: Heléne Yorke, Brandon Uranowitz, James Snyder, Irina Dvorovenko, Natascia Diaz, John Dossett & the company of 'Grand Hotel')
Enjoy Your Stay! Check out These Resplendent Show Clips from Grand Hotel at Encores!
by Lindsey Sullivan • Mar 21, 2018

It's check in time! The 1989 musical Grand Hotel officially returns to the New York stage at City Center on March 21. The stirring production intertwines the lives of a cast of eccentric characters through a series of fateful encounters as they whirl through the doors of the opulent (of course) Grand Hotel. Broadway.com was in on the action for the incredible final dress rehearsal on March 20. Check out these amazing clips of James Snyder, Irina Dvorovenko, Brandon Uranowitz, Heléne Yorke, Natascia Diaz, John Dossett and the rest of the company in the Encores! production of the Robert Wright and George Forrest musical. Then, be sure to catch the production live through March 25!

