Cheap Trick Frontman Robin Zander to Play Limited Engagement in Broadway's Rocktopia

Multi-platinum music star Robin Zander, lead singer of Cheap Trick, will make his Broadway debut as a special-guest vocalist in Rocktopia at the Broadway Theatre. Zander will appear in the show's final week of its limited engagement, from April 23-29. Currently in previews, Rocktopia celebrates an official opening night on March 27.



Zander and Cheap Trick first hit the music scene in 1974 with their unique blend of punk, pop and metal—a sound which catapulted the band to international stardom with such hits as “I Want You to Want Me,” “Surrender” and “Dream Police.” Forty years and 25 albums later, Zander is still widely considered one of the greatest rock voices of all time, and in 2016 the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.



Zander joins a Rocktopia company that includes co-creator Rob Evan (Les Misérables), Chloe Lowery (Yanni’s Voices), Tony Vincent (American Idiot), Kimberly Nichole (The Voice) and Alyson Cambridge (Show Boat). As previously announced, Grammy winner Pat Monahan, lead singer of Train, will make his Broadway debut as the featured guest vocalist for the first three weeks of the concert’s run, through April 8.



A concert event that fuses the most iconic 20th-century rock with world-renowned classical masterpieces, Rocktopia features the works of musical innovators across centuries—including Journey, Mozart, Queen, Beethoven, Aerosmith, Handel, Led Zeppelin, Tchaikovsky, U2, Copland, Heart, Puccini, The Who and more—performed by an elite lineup of vocalists, a five-piece rock band, a 40-person choir and a 20-piece orchestra.