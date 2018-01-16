Pat Monahan, Frontman of Rock Band Train, Will Make Broadway Debut in Rocktopia

Pat Monahan, the Grammy-winning and multi-platinum-selling lead singer of the pop-rock band Train, will make his Broadway debut for the first three weeks of the run of Rocktopia, March 20 through April 8. The previously announced musical event fusing 20th-century rock with classical compositions will feature world-class vocalists backed by a full symphony orchestra, an electrifying rock band and a choir performing the works of musical innovators including Journey, Mozart, Queen, Handel, U2, Tchaikovsky, Heart, Beethoven, Led Zeppelin, Copland, The Who and more. Rocktopia makes its Broadway premiere in a six-week run, March 20 through April 29, at The Broadway Theatre, with an opening night set for March 27.



"The entire Rocktopia team is thrilled to have Pat Monahan join us at the Broadway Theatre. Pat's incredible talent and background lends itself perfectly to our unique musical vision," says Rob Evan, co-creator of Rocktopia. “The fusion we have created with Train's song for the encore is truly exciting!"



As founder and lead singer, Pat Monahan has led Train to great success. The band has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide and more than 30 million tracks, with multiple platinum/gold citations, including three Grammys, two Billboard Music Awards, more than 13 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 and dozens of other honors.



As part of Rocktopia, Monahan will perform multiple songs, including "Kashmir" by Train’s musical inspiration, Led Zeppelin. Regularly covering Led Zeppelin music in live shows, Train recorded a cover of the album Led Zeppelin II in 2016. In addition to songs by Zeppelin and other artists, Monahan will perform a special encore performance featuring a hit Train song merged with a classical composition.



For the full six-week engagement of Rocktopia, the live concert will be performed by a diverse array of rock, Broadway and opera vocalists, including Rob Evan, Chloe Lowery, Tony Vincent, Kimberly Nichole and Alyson Cambridge. The musicians featured in the Rocktopia band will include Grammy- and Emmy-nominated violinist Máiréad Nesbitt, acclaimed guitarist Tony Bruno, pianist Henry Aronson, bass player Mat Fieldes and drummer Alex Alexander.