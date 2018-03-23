We Dance! Meet Some Members of the Incredible Ensemble Telling Once On This Island's Story

The Broadway revival of Once On This Island has been winning hearts since it began performances at the Circle in the Square Theatre in November. Director Michael Arden's visionary staging, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's incredible score and moving performances from Hailey Kilgore, Lea Salonga and the rest of the cast have resulted in a gorgeous production bursting with rhythm and color. But Once On This Island could not have the effect that it does without its ensemble, imaginatively led by choreographer Camille A. Brown. These vivacious performers invite audiences in to the vibrant world of wide-eyed Ti Moune and the powerful gods that surround her. Photographer Matthew Murphy snapped photos of them on the move, donning colors just as rainbow bright as this show.

Loren Lott & T. Oliver Reid

LOREN LOTT

San Diego native Lott made her Broadway debut in the ensemble of Motown and also served as the understudy for the role of Diana Ross; she played Gladys Knight and Esther on the show's national tour. Her credits also include regional productions of Once On This Island (fun fact: she played Erzulie, the goddess of love currently played by Lea Salonga), Ragtime, Shrek the Musical, Sweet Charity and The Princess and the Black-eyed Pea.



T. OLIVER REID

This longtime Broadway hoofer can do it all. As a storyteller in Once On This Island, Reid serves as the dance captain and covers the roles of Agwe, Tonton Julian, Papa Ge and Armand. This marks his twelfth show on the Great White Way. His past Broadway credits include the 2017 revival of Sunset Boulevard, After Midnight, Sister Act, Mary Poppins, The Wedding Singer, La Cage aux Folles, Never Gonna Dance, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Follies, Kiss Me, Kate and Chicago.

Rodrick Covington

RODRICK COVINGTON

Covington made his Great White Way debut in The Lion King. Now, he serves as an understudy for the frightful, fierce Papa Ge as well as a storyteller in Once On This Island. He showed off his fancy footwork on the national tour of Fosse, and his regional credits include Witness Uganda, Miss Saigon, The Brothers/Sister Plays, Venice, Pippin, Jelly’s Last Jam, In the Red and Brown Water.

Darlesia Cearcy

DARLESIA CEARCY

Mama, Cearcy's golden pipes do provide! She has understudied roles on Broadway like Lottie Gee in Shuffle Along and Sarah in Ragtime—you know, the ones portrayed by Audra McDonald? Cearcy currently understudies the roles of Erzulie and Mama Euralie in Once On This Island. Her additional Broadway credits include The Book of Mormon, the original production of The Color Purple (in which she understudied the roles of both Nettie and Celie) and The Goodbye Girl.



Tyler Hardwick

TYLER HARDWICK

Hardwick covers the roles of Daniel and Armand in the Broadway revival of Once On This Island. He made his Broadway debut in Motown the Musical, performing in the ensemble and covering the role of Smokey Robinson; he also performed in the show on its first national tour. In New York, he has appeared in ACAPELLA, the Musical, Little Dancer and Popstar. He has been seen in regional productions of Rent (as Angel), You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Shrek the Musical and Hairspray.

Cassondra James

CASSONDRA JAMES

Once On This Island marks James' Broadway debut. She understudies the roles of Erzulie and Andrea and even plays the flute in the show. Also recently seen in The First Noel at the Classical Theatre of Harlem, she has offered her heavenly vocals as a background singer for greats like Christina Aguilera, Gladys Knight, Ledisi and more. This rock star is also currently finishing a PhD at CUNY's graduate center.

Grasan Kingsberry and Alysha Deslorieux

GRASAN KINGSBERRY

As a storyteller and understudy to the role of Daniel in Once On This Island, Kingsberry has also appeared on Broadway in the Tony-winning revival of The Color Purple, Motown the Musical, Leap of Faith, Nice Work If You Can Get It, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Catch Me If You Can, Finian's Rainbow, the original production of The Color Purple, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Aida.



ALYSHA DESLORIEUX

Before joining Once On This Island as Andrea and the understudy for leading lady Ti Moune, Deslorieux appeared in the musical juggernaut Hamilton, taking on the role of Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and standing by for the other two Schuyler Sisters, Angelica and Eliza (as if you didn't already know). Before that, Deslorieux took the Broadway stage in Beautiful as a dazzling Shirelle and in Sister Act.



Photos: Matthew Murphy | Styling: David Withrow | Hair & Makeup: Rachel Estabrook and Nicolette Gold | Assistant: Evan Zimmerman | Retouching: Peter James Zielinski | Shot at Studios LIC