Zach Adkins Is the New Leading Man of Broadway's Anastasia
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 27, 2018
Zach Adkins
(Polk & Co.)

Original Anastasia company member Zach Adkins takes over the role of Dmitry full-time on March 27. Derek Klena played his final performance in the hit musical at the Broadhurst Theatre on March 25.

"I'm so grateful for the opportunity to step into this role after being part of this company for the past year,” said Adkins in an exclusive statement. “I've learned so much from this cast and creative team, and getting to continue telling this important and timeless story every night is such a privilege."

Anastasia marked Zach Adkins' Broadway debut. His other credits include the first national tour of Kinky Boots as well as regional productions of Murder Ballad, Sweeney Todd and Spring Awakening.

Anastasia follows a brave young woman attempting to discover the mystery of her past. The show features a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. Anastasia is directed by Darko Tresnjak with choreography by Peggy Hickey.

The cast of Anastasia also includes Broadway.com Star of the Year Christy Altomare in the title role alongside Max von Essen as Gleb, John Bolton as Vlad and 2017 Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil as the Dowager Empress. Vicki Lewis will join the musical in the role of Countess Lily at a date to be announced.

