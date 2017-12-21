Anastasia's Christy Altomare Voted the 2017 Broadway.com Star of the Year

Heart don't fail us now! After a week of voting, finger-crossing, praying, meditating, Tweeting and ordering Schmackery's in bulk, fans have voted Anastasia's leading lady, expert vlogger and cronut connoisseur Christy Altomare the 2017 Broadway.com Star of the Year. The sweet Broadway royal is in great company—her new title was held in previous years by Josh Groban, Kelli O'Hara, her former Anastasia co-star Ramin Karimloo, Patina Miller, Daniel Radcliffe, Kristin Chenoweth and more.



This year has been quite a journey for Altomare! Here are just a few of the reasons we love the 2017 Star of the Year.



Reasons Why Everyone Loves Christy



She always brings sparkle to a room.





She gets excited about literally everything.





She has the best candy stash on Broadway.





Speaking of "stashes," she can rock any mustache.





No but seriously, she loves wearing mustaches.





She also knows how to wear a tiara with grace.





She knows how to glam it up.





She looked like royalty on opening night.





But she has no problem getting messy.





Her friendships are the real deal.





Her backstage rituals are the cutest.





Her voice is flawless.





She has the sweetest dance moves.



Her dressing room is a treasure trove of gifts from her fans.



Her reaction to her Star of the Year victory was everything. Enjoy watching that as well as her favorite things about 2017 below!