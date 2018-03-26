Broadway BUZZ

Jane Krakwowski & Maury Yeston Toast the Stars of Grand Hotel at Encores!
Hot Shot
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 26, 2018
Jane Krakowski & Maury Yeston
(Photos: Beowulf Sheehan)

On the final night of the Encores! presentation of Grand Hotel at New York City Center, the stars and notable guests celebrated the gem of a musical. Tony winner Jane Krakowski, who played Flaemmchen in the original 1989 Broadway production cozied up to composer-lyricist Maury Yeston, who wrote the musical along with Robert Wright, George Forrest and bookwriter Luther Davis. Meanwhile, the new production's stars, including the richly talented Brandon Uranowitz and James Snyder, beamed at their successful run, which was directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes and featured music direction from Rob Berman. We'll take a glass together with these amazing folks anytime!
 

The dashing James Snyder played Baron Felix Von Gaigern
 

Two-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz played the heartbreaking Otto Kringelein
 
Hats off to Music Director Rob Berman and director-choreographer Josh Rhodes
