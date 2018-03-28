Broadway BUZZ

LaChanze, Ariana DeBose & Storm Lever in the world premiere of "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" at La Jolla Playhouse
(Photo: Kevin Berne)
Get Ready for Some Hot Stuff! Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Begins Previews on Broadway
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 28, 2018

The new Broadway bio-show Summer: The Donna Summer Musical begins previews at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on March 28. Directed by Des McAnuff, the jukebox tuner is scheduled to officially open on April 23.

Told through the dramatic lens of her final concert, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical presents the complexities and conflicts the famed songwriter and singer faced in her meteoric rise—and descent. Featuring a score with more than 20 of Summer’s classic hits including “Love to Love You, Baby,” “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff,” the musical is a tribute to the voice of a generation. The show features a book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and McAnuff, with choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

The cast is led by Tony winner LaChanze, Ariana DeBose and Storm Lever portraying Donna Summer at different points throughout her career. The principal company also includes Aaron Krohn as Neil Bogart, Ken Robinson as Andrew Gaines and Jared Zirilli as Bruce Sudano.

The musical's ensemble features Angelica Beliard, Mackenzie Bell, Kaleigh Cronin, Kimberly Dodson, Anissa Felix, Drew Wildman Foster, Afra Hines, Jenny Laroche, Aurelia Michael, Wonu Ogunfowora, Rebecca Riker, Christina Acosta Robinson, Jody Reynard, Jessica Rush, Kaye Tuckerman and Harris M. Turner.

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical features scenic design by Robert Brill, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Bill Brendle and music direction by Victoria Theodore.

Watch the stars of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical sing out in the rehearsal room below.

