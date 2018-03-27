Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Waitress Star Drew Gehling to Lead World Premiere Musical Dave at Arena Stage
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 27, 2018
Drew Gehling
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Drew Gehling, the multi-talented star who currently appears on Broadway in Waitress, will take on the title role in the world premiere musical adaptation of the 1993 White House comedy flick Dave. The previously announced tuner will run from July 13 through August 19 at Washington, D.C.'s Arena Stage.

Gehling takes on a role in Dave that was created on-screen by Kevin Kline. In addition to originating the role of Dr. Pomatter in Waitress, Gehling's stage résumé includes turns in Roman Holiday, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Jersey Boys, Billy & Ray and A Minister's Wife.

Dave follows Dave Kovic (Gehling), a temp-agency operator who, due to his uncanny resemblance to President of the United States Bill Mitchell, is asked to secretly stand in for him when the commander-in-chief falls into a coma. The musical features a book co-written by the late Thomas Meehan (Annie) and Nell Benjamin (Mean Girls) with music by Tom Kitt (Next to Normal) and lyrics by Benjamin. Tina Landau (SpongeBob SquarePants) is onboard to direct with Sam Pinkleton (The Great Comet) newly announced as choreographer. Rob Berman (Bright Star) will serve as music director.

Additional casting for Dave will be announced at a later date. Gear up for the musical with the film's trailer below.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch Brandon Victor Dixon Sing 'Superstar' from Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
  2. Stephanie J. Block to Play Cher in Bio-Musical The Cher Show
  3. Exclusive! Divine Portraits of Andrew Garfield & More on Opening Night of Angels in America
  4. Plot Your Move! Full Casting Is Set for the West End Return of Chess
  5. Broadway Grosses: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Ignites the Box Office & Plays to Sold-Out Crowds

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers