Waitress Star Drew Gehling to Lead World Premiere Musical Dave at Arena Stage

Drew Gehling, the multi-talented star who currently appears on Broadway in Waitress, will take on the title role in the world premiere musical adaptation of the 1993 White House comedy flick Dave. The previously announced tuner will run from July 13 through August 19 at Washington, D.C.'s Arena Stage.



Gehling takes on a role in Dave that was created on-screen by Kevin Kline. In addition to originating the role of Dr. Pomatter in Waitress, Gehling's stage résumé includes turns in Roman Holiday, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Jersey Boys, Billy & Ray and A Minister's Wife.



Dave follows Dave Kovic (Gehling), a temp-agency operator who, due to his uncanny resemblance to President of the United States Bill Mitchell, is asked to secretly stand in for him when the commander-in-chief falls into a coma. The musical features a book co-written by the late Thomas Meehan (Annie) and Nell Benjamin (Mean Girls) with music by Tom Kitt (Next to Normal) and lyrics by Benjamin. Tina Landau (SpongeBob SquarePants) is onboard to direct with Sam Pinkleton (The Great Comet) newly announced as choreographer. Rob Berman (Bright Star) will serve as music director.



Additional casting for Dave will be announced at a later date. Gear up for the musical with the film's trailer below.



