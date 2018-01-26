Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Starry Creative Team to Debut Musical Adaptation of Dave at Arena Stage
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 26, 2018
Kevin Kline & Sigourney Weaver in a promo shot for the 1993 motion picture "Dave"
(Photo: Warner Bros.)

The long-in-the-works musical adaptation of the 1993 White House comedy Dave has scheduled its world premiere, appropriately, in Washington, D.C. The musical will debut this summer at Arena Stage (home to the 2015 world premiere of future Tony-winning Best Musical Dear Evan Hansen). Featuring a book co-written by the late Thomas Meehan (Annie) and Nell Benjamin (Mean Girls), music by Tom Kitt (Next to Normal) and lyrics by Benjamin, the tuner will run from July 13 through August 19 at Arena's Kreeger Theater. Tina Landau (SpongeBob SquarePants) is onboard to direct.

"I'm thrilled to be part of the team that will bring Dave to Arena Stage, as it's a story I've been wanting to tell, at a theater I’ve been wanting to work at (but haven't yet). And the moment for Dave is certainly now," says Landau. "The show offers a hilarious critique of our current political state of affairs and it offers a compelling love story—but more than anything for me, the show offers an invitation to hope again and believe again during times when that often feels difficult. It's a reminder of our ideals and the necessity of integrity in both our political actions and our personal relationships. It's about Dave of course—well, the Dave in all of us—an ordinary citizen who thinks he doesn't matter in the big scheme of things but comes to discover that, with his principles and his passion, he can make a difference in the world. And must. Now that's a musical for our times!"

The film follows Dave Kovic, a temp-agency operator who, due to his uncanny resemblance to President of the United States Bill Mitchell, is asked to secretly stand in for him when the commander-in-chief falls into a coma. The film starred Kevin Kline, Sigourney Weaver, Frank Langella and Ben Kingsley.

Casting and additional creative team members for Dave will be announced at a later date. Gear up for the musical with the film's trailer below.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg's New West Side Story Film Announces Open Casting Call
  2. Put on Your Dancing Sandals & Watch the New Trailer for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
  3. Second 2018 Tonys Eligibility Rulings: Once On This Island's Hailey Kilgore Eligible as Leading Actress & More
  4. The Phantom of the Opera Is Here and 30! Looking Back at the Magic and Romance of Broadway's Longest-Running Show
  5. Get a First Look at Chris Evans, Michael Cera and More in Lobby Hero

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Come From Away Anastasia Kinky Boots Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters