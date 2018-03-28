Broadway BUZZ

Samantha Barks & Steve Kazee in "Pretty Woman: The Musical"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
First Video Footage of Pretty Woman! Steve Kazee & Samantha Barks Preview the New Song 'You and I'
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 28, 2018

The Broadway-bound Pretty Woman: The Musical opens at Chicago’s Oriental Theatre tonight! The new tuner based on the hit 1990 film plays a five-week out-of-town run before heading to Broadway's Nederlander Theatre this summer. The production has just released first video footage featuring Tony winner Steve Kazee singing Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance's moving new song “You and I” alongside his talented co-star Samantha Barks. Give a watch below and don't miss the chance to experience Pretty Woman: The Musical on Broadway starting on July 20.

Pretty Woman: The Musical

A new musical based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time.
