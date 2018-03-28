First Video Footage of Pretty Woman! Steve Kazee & Samantha Barks Preview the New Song 'You and I'

The Broadway-bound Pretty Woman: The Musical opens at Chicago’s Oriental Theatre tonight! The new tuner based on the hit 1990 film plays a five-week out-of-town run before heading to Broadway's Nederlander Theatre this summer. The production has just released first video footage featuring Tony winner Steve Kazee singing Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance's moving new song “You and I” alongside his talented co-star Samantha Barks. Give a watch below and don't miss the chance to experience Pretty Woman: The Musical on Broadway starting on July 20.



