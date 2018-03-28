See Photos of Daphne Rubin-Vega & More in Off-Broadway's Miss You Like Hell

The Public Theater production of Miss You Like Hell stars two-time Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega alongside newcomer Gizel Jiménez. Penned by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes and including songs by Erin McKeown, the show tells the story of Beatriz, an undocumented immigrant who re-enters her troubled teenage daughter's life and takes her on a cross-country adventure. The intensely personal new musical officially opens on April 10. Take a look at the pics, and then catch Miss You Like Hell through May 6.