See Photos of Daphne Rubin-Vega & More in Off-Broadway's Miss You Like Hell
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 28, 2018
Gizel Jiminez & Daphne Rubin-Vega in 'Miss You Like Hell'
(Photos: Joan Marcus)

The Public Theater production of Miss You Like Hell stars two-time Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega alongside newcomer Gizel Jiménez. Penned by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes and including songs by Erin McKeown, the show tells the story of Beatriz, an undocumented immigrant who re-enters her troubled teenage daughter's life and takes her on a cross-country adventure. The intensely personal new musical officially opens on April 10. Take a look at the pics, and then catch Miss You Like Hell through May 6.

Miss You Like Hell

A transcendent new production with music that will find your soul and stay with you forever.
