Sara Bareilles & John Legend Songs Get a Jesus Christ Superstar Mash-Up in Time for Live Event
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 30, 2018

Just in time for the NBC broadcast of Jesus Christ Superstar Live!, musician Michael Korte is back with one of his trademark musical theater/pop mash-ups. This time, it's Jesus Christ Superstar headliners Sara Bareilles and John Legend whose pop songs get the remix with tunes from the 1971 classic musical. In the video, Korte and vocalists Christine Noel, Jamal Moore, Porcha Lenae and Jada Banks-Mace mash-up Bareilles' "You Matter to Me" (from the Broadway musical Waitress), Legend's "If You're Out There," the JCS classic "I Don't Know How to Love Him" and more. Watch below and catch the musical broadcast on NBC on April 1 at 8:00PM (EST).

