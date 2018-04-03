Tony Yazbeck & More Gear Up for John Kander & David Thompson's The Beast in the Jungle Off-Broadway

Henry James' classic 1903 novella is getting the musical-theater treatment! The all-star creative team behind Broadway's The Scottsboro Boys, including scribe David Thompson, director/choreographer Susan Stroman and composer John Kander, are joining forces on the new musical The Beast in the Jungle, which is scheduled to begin performances at the Vineyard Theatre on May 4. The production stars Tony nominees Peter Friedman and Tony Yazbeck as John Marcher at different ages; the character's life is haunted by the constant worry that his life is to be doomed by a catastrophic happening: a beast in the jungle. The cast also includes Teagle F. Bougere and Irina Dvorovenko, a former American Ballet Theatre principal dancer. The cast and creative team met the press at the New 42nd Street Studios on April 3. Peek the pics, and then catch the creative cautionary tale off-Broadway!

The Beast in the Jungle's songwriter John Kander, director/choreographer Susan Stroman and scribe David Thompson are ready for their Vineyard Theatre return.