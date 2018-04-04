Just a Broadway Baby! See Waitress Songwriter Sara Bareilles Receive Her Sardi's Portrait

A [Broadway] dream is a soft place to land, and we've loved watching Sara Bareilles' Broadway dreams come true. From writing Waitress' charming score to receiving a Tony nomination for her work on the sweet musical to stepping into the lead role and recently, totally rocking it in Jesus Chris Superstar Live in Concert as Mary Magdalene, there have been some fantastic milestones for the singer-songwriter over the past few years. April 3 marked a truly delicious one. Bareilles joined the ranks of Broadway's brightest on the walls of Theater District institution Sardi's. Owner Max Klimavicius presented her with an adorable caricature, and of course, her Waitress pals, including Broadway-bound star Katharine McPhee, Drew Gehling and more, were on hand to celebrate the songstress. Congrats to Bareilles! Catch the piping hot hit Waitress at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

Sara Bareilles proudly displays her Sardi's caricature.