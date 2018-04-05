Broadway BUZZ

A Doll's House, Part 2 Scribe Lucas Hnath to Debut New Play Based on His Mother's Life
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 5, 2018
Lucas Hnath
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Tony-nominated playwright Lucas Hnath will debut his latest play as part of the 2018-2019 season of Los Angeles' Center Theatre Group. Titled From the Words and Writings of Dana H. and based on a real-life experience of Hnath's own mother, the play will begin performances at CTG's Kirk Douglas Theatre on May 26, 2019 with an opening slated for June 2. Les Waters will direct the production, scheduled to play a limited run through June 23.

Adapted from interviews conducted by Steve Cosson with Hnath's mother, Dana Higginbotham, From the Words and Writings of Dana H. centers on a nondenominational hospice chaplain who helps a mentally ill ex-convict turn his life around and suddenly finds her own life hanging in the balance. From the Words and Writings of Dana H. was originally commissioned by theater troupe The Civilians (where Cosson is the artistic director) and Chicago's Goodman Theatre, where it will appear as part of the company's 2019-2020 season.

Hnath earned a Tony nomination and much acclaim for his Broadway-debut play A Doll's House, Part 2. He won a pair of Obie Awards for the off-Broadway premieres of his plays Red Speedo and The Christians. His other works include Death Tax, Hillary and Clinton, Isaac's Eye and A Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay About the Death of Walt Disney.

In addition to From the Words and Writings of Dana H., CTG's 2018-2019 season at the Kirk Douglas Theatre will include the previously announced transfer of Jocelyn Bioh's School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play (September 2-30, 2018), Neel Keller's world premiere play Quack (October 21-November 18, 2018) and Block Party: Celebrating Los Angeles Theatre (March 7-April 28, 2019).

CTG's slate of works at the Mark Taper Forum will include Lynn Nottage's Sweat (August 29-October 7, 2018), Luis Valdez's Valley of the Heart (October 30-December 9, 2018), Tracy Letts' Linda Vista (January 9-February 17, 2019), Ruben Santiago-Hudson's solo play Lackawanna Blues (March 5-April 21, 2019) and Samuel Beckett's Happy Days (May 15-June 30, 2019).

CTG will also present two weekend-long productions: Gob Squad's Creation (Pictures for Dorian) (October 18-21, 2018) at Redcat/DTLA and Joan Didion's The White Album (April 5-7, 2019) at UCLA's Freud Playhouse.

