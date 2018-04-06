The Broadway.com Show: Kate Rockwell Dishes on Mean Girls, Her High School Self & More

Skip Navigation
The Broadway.com Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 6, 2018
Get to know
Mean Girls
standout Kate Rockwell ahead of opening night!
Mean Girls
Tina Fey's fetch movie is, like, coming to Broadway
