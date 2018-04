Hamilton Sweeps 2018 Olivier Awards; Angels in America Wins Best Revival

Winners have been announced for the 2018 Olivier Awards, honoring the best in West End theater. Hamilton won seven awards including Best New Musical, a win for lead Giles Terera as Aaron Burr and Lin-Manuel Miranda for his score. The National Theatre revival of Tony Kushner's Angels in America, which is now playing on Broadway, won for Best Revival and best supporting actress for Denise Gough. Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman, which will arrive on Broadway in the fall, triumphed as Best New Play. The starry ceremony took place on April 8 at London's Royal Albert Hall, with Catherine Tate as the evening's host. The full list of winners can be found below in bold.



MASTERCARD BEST NEW MUSICAL

An American in Paris at Dominion Theatre

Everybody's Talking About Jamie at Apollo Theatre

Girl From the North Country at The Old Vic

*Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre

Young Frankenstein at Garrick Theatre

AMERICAN AIRLINES BEST NEW PLAY

*The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

Ink at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre

Network at National Theatre—Lyttelton

Oslo at Harold Pinter Theatre

MAGIC RADIO BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL

42nd Street at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

*Follies at National Theatre—Olivier

On the Town at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre



BEST REVIVAL

*Angels in America at National Theatre—Lyttelton

Hamlet at Almeida Theatre

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at Harold Pinter Theatre

Witness for the Prosecution at London County Hall



BEST NEW COMEDY

Dry Powder at Hampstead Theatre

*Labour Of Love at Noël Coward Theatre

Mischief Movie Night at Arts Theatre

The Miser at Garrick Theatre



BEST ENTERTAINMENT AND FAMILY

David Walliams' Gangsta Granny at Garrick Theatre

Derren Brown: Underground at Playhouse Theatre

*Dick Whittington at London Palladium

Five Guys Named Moe at Marble Arch Theatre



BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Ciarán Hinds for Girl From The North Country at The Old Vic

John McCrea for Everybody's Talking About Jamie at Apollo Theatre

*Giles Terera for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre

Jamael Westman for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre



BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Janie Dee for Follies at National Theatre—Olivier

*Shirley Henderson for Girl From The North Country at The Old Vic

Imelda Staunton for Follies at National Theatre—Olivier

Josie Walker for Everybody's Talking About Jamie at Apollo Theatre



BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

*Michael Jibson for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre

Ross Noble for Young Frankenstein at Garrick Theatre

Jason Pennycooke for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre

Cleve September for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre



BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

*Sheila Atim for Girl From The North Country at The Old Vic

Tracie Bennett for Follies at National Theatre—Olivier

Rachel John for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre

Lesley Joseph for Young Frankenstein at Garrick Theatre



BEST ACTOR

Paddy Considine for The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

*Bryan Cranston for Network at National Theatre—Lyttelton

Andrew Garfield for Angels in America at National Theatre—Lyttelton

Andrew Scott for Hamlet at Almeida Theatre



BEST ACTRESS

*Laura Donnelly for The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

Lesley Manville for Long Day's Journey Into Night at Wyndham’s Theatre

Audra McDonald for Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill at Wyndham's Theatre

Imelda Staunton for Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at Harold Pinter Theatre



BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

*Bertie Carvel for Ink at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre

John Hodgkinson for The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

James McArdle for Angels in America at National Theatre—Lyttelton

Peter Polycarpou for Oslo at Harold Pinter Theatre



BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Bríd Brennan for The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

*Denise Gough for Angels in America at National Theatre—Lyttelton

Dearbhla Molloy for The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

Imogen Poots for Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at Harold Pinter Theatre



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC

Everybody's Talking About Jamie—music and orchestrations by Dan Gillespie Sells, his debut as a musical-theater composer and orchestrator at Apollo Theatre

Follies—the orchestra under music supervision of Nicholas Skilbeck and music director Nigel Lilley at National Theatre—Olivier

Girl From The North Country—music and lyrics by Bob Dylan, original orchestrations and arrangements by Simon Hale at The Old Vic

*Hamilton—composer-lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda at Victoria Palace Theatre



BEST DIRECTOR

Dominic Cooke for Follies at National Theatre—Olivier

Marianne Elliott for Angels in America at National Theatre—Lyttelton

Rupert Goold for Ink at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre

Thomas Kail for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre

*Sam Mendes for The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

BEST THEATRE CHOREOGRAPHER

*Andy Blankenbuehler for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre

Bill Deamer for Follies at National Theatre—Olivier

Kate Prince for Everybody's Talking About Jamie at Apollo Theatre

Randy Skinner for 42nd Street at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Christopher Wheeldon for An American in Paris at Dominion Theatre

BLUE-I THEATRE TECHNOLOGY AWARD FOR BEST SET DESIGN

Bunny Christie for Ink at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre

*Bob Crowley and 59 Productions for An American in Paris at Dominion Theatre

Rob Howell for The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

Vicki Mortimer for Follies at National Theatre—Olivier



BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Hugh Durrant for Dick Whittington at London Palladium

Roger Kirk for 42nd Street at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

*Vicki Mortimer for Follies at National Theatre—Olivier

Paul Tazewell for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre



WHITE LIGHT AWARD FOR BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

*Howell Binkley for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre

Paule Constable for Angels in America at National Theatre—Lyttelton

Paule Constable for Follies at National Theatre—Olivier

Jan Versweyveld for Network at National Theatre—Lyttelton



BEST SOUND DESIGN

Tom Gibbons for Hamlet at Almeida Theatre

Gareth Owen for Bat Out of Hell The Musical at London Coliseum

Eric Sleichim for Network at National Theatre—Lyttelton

*Nevin Steinberg for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN AFFILIATE THEATRE

The B*easts at Bush Theatre

*Killology at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

The Red Lion at Trafalgar Studios 2

The Revlon Girl at Park Theatre



BEST NEW DANCE PRODUCTION

*Flight Pattern by Crystal Pite at Royal Opera House

Goat by Ben Duke for Rambert Dance Company at Sadler’s Wells

Grand Finale by Hofesh Shechter at Sadler’s Wells

Tree of Codes by Wayne McGregor and The Paris Opera Ballet at Sadler’s Wells



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DANCE

Rocío Molina for pushing the boundary of flamenco in Fallen From Heaven (Caída Del Cielo) at Barbican Theatre

*Francesca Velicu for her performance in English National Ballet’s production of Pina Bausch’s Le Sacre Du Printemps at Sadler’s Wells

Zenaida Yanowsky for her performance in Liam Scarlett’s Symphonic Dances at Royal Opera House

BEST NEW OPERA PRODUCTION

La Bohème at Trafalgar Studios 2

The Exterminating Angel at Royal Opera House

*Semiramide at Royal Opera House



OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN OPERA

Paul Brown for his set and costume designs for Iolanthe at London Coliseum

*Joyce DiDonato and Daniela Barcellona for their performances in Semiramide at Royal Opera House

Roderick Williams for his performance in The Royal Opera’s The Return of Ulysses at the Roundhouse