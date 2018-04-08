Hamilton Sweeps 2018 Olivier Awards; Angels in America Wins Best Revival

Winners have been announced for the 2018 Olivier Awards, honoring the best in West End theater. Hamilton won seven awards including Best New Musical, a win for lead Giles Terera as Aaron Burr and Lin-Manuel Miranda for his score. The National Theatre revival of Tony Kushner's Angels in America, which is now playing on Broadway, won for Best Revival and best supporting actress for Denise Gough. Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman, which will arrive on Broadway in the fall, triumphed as Best New Play. The starry ceremony took place on April 8 at London's Royal Albert Hall, with Catherine Tate as the evening's host. The full list of winners can be found below in bold.
MASTERCARD BEST NEW MUSICAL
An American in Paris at Dominion Theatre
Everybody's Talking About Jamie at Apollo Theatre
Girl From the North Country at The Old Vic
*Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre
Young Frankenstein at Garrick Theatre
AMERICAN AIRLINES BEST NEW PLAY
*The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
Ink at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre
Network at National Theatre—Lyttelton
Oslo at Harold Pinter Theatre
MAGIC RADIO BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL
42nd Street at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
*Follies at National Theatre—Olivier
On the Town at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
BEST REVIVAL
*Angels in America at National Theatre—Lyttelton
Hamlet at Almeida Theatre
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at Harold Pinter Theatre
Witness for the Prosecution at London County Hall
BEST NEW COMEDY
Dry Powder at Hampstead Theatre
*Labour Of Love at Noël Coward Theatre
Mischief Movie Night at Arts Theatre
The Miser at Garrick Theatre
BEST ENTERTAINMENT AND FAMILY
David Walliams' Gangsta Granny at Garrick Theatre
Derren Brown: Underground at Playhouse Theatre
*Dick Whittington at London Palladium
Five Guys Named Moe at Marble Arch Theatre
BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Ciarán Hinds for Girl From The North Country at The Old Vic
John McCrea for Everybody's Talking About Jamie at Apollo Theatre
*Giles Terera for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre
Jamael Westman for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre
BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Janie Dee for Follies at National Theatre—Olivier
*Shirley Henderson for Girl From The North Country at The Old Vic
Imelda Staunton for Follies at National Theatre—Olivier
Josie Walker for Everybody's Talking About Jamie at Apollo Theatre
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
*Michael Jibson for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre
Ross Noble for Young Frankenstein at Garrick Theatre
Jason Pennycooke for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre
Cleve September for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
*Sheila Atim for Girl From The North Country at The Old Vic
Tracie Bennett for Follies at National Theatre—Olivier
Rachel John for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre
Lesley Joseph for Young Frankenstein at Garrick Theatre
BEST ACTOR
Paddy Considine for The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
*Bryan Cranston for Network at National Theatre—Lyttelton
Andrew Garfield for Angels in America at National Theatre—Lyttelton
Andrew Scott for Hamlet at Almeida Theatre
BEST ACTRESS
*Laura Donnelly for The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
Lesley Manville for Long Day's Journey Into Night at Wyndham’s Theatre
Audra McDonald for Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill at Wyndham's Theatre
Imelda Staunton for Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at Harold Pinter Theatre
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
*Bertie Carvel for Ink at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre
John Hodgkinson for The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
James McArdle for Angels in America at National Theatre—Lyttelton
Peter Polycarpou for Oslo at Harold Pinter Theatre
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Bríd Brennan for The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
*Denise Gough for Angels in America at National Theatre—Lyttelton
Dearbhla Molloy for The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
Imogen Poots for Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at Harold Pinter Theatre
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC
Everybody's Talking About Jamie—music and orchestrations by Dan Gillespie Sells, his debut as a musical-theater composer and orchestrator at Apollo Theatre
Follies—the orchestra under music supervision of Nicholas Skilbeck and music director Nigel Lilley at National Theatre—Olivier
Girl From The North Country—music and lyrics by Bob Dylan, original orchestrations and arrangements by Simon Hale at The Old Vic
*Hamilton—composer-lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda at Victoria Palace Theatre
BEST DIRECTOR
Dominic Cooke for Follies at National Theatre—Olivier
Marianne Elliott for Angels in America at National Theatre—Lyttelton
Rupert Goold for Ink at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre
Thomas Kail for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre
*Sam Mendes for The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
BEST THEATRE CHOREOGRAPHER
*Andy Blankenbuehler for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre
Bill Deamer for Follies at National Theatre—Olivier
Kate Prince for Everybody's Talking About Jamie at Apollo Theatre
Randy Skinner for 42nd Street at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Christopher Wheeldon for An American in Paris at Dominion Theatre
BLUE-I THEATRE TECHNOLOGY AWARD FOR BEST SET DESIGN
Bunny Christie for Ink at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York's Theatre
*Bob Crowley and 59 Productions for An American in Paris at Dominion Theatre
Rob Howell for The Ferryman at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
Vicki Mortimer for Follies at National Theatre—Olivier
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Hugh Durrant for Dick Whittington at London Palladium
Roger Kirk for 42nd Street at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
*Vicki Mortimer for Follies at National Theatre—Olivier
Paul Tazewell for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre
WHITE LIGHT AWARD FOR BEST LIGHTING DESIGN
*Howell Binkley for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre
Paule Constable for Angels in America at National Theatre—Lyttelton
Paule Constable for Follies at National Theatre—Olivier
Jan Versweyveld for Network at National Theatre—Lyttelton
BEST SOUND DESIGN
Tom Gibbons for Hamlet at Almeida Theatre
Gareth Owen for Bat Out of Hell The Musical at London Coliseum
Eric Sleichim for Network at National Theatre—Lyttelton
*Nevin Steinberg for Hamilton at Victoria Palace Theatre
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN AFFILIATE THEATRE
The B*easts at Bush Theatre
*Killology at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court Theatre
The Red Lion at Trafalgar Studios 2
The Revlon Girl at Park Theatre
BEST NEW DANCE PRODUCTION
*Flight Pattern by Crystal Pite at Royal Opera House
Goat by Ben Duke for Rambert Dance Company at Sadler’s Wells
Grand Finale by Hofesh Shechter at Sadler’s Wells
Tree of Codes by Wayne McGregor and The Paris Opera Ballet at Sadler’s Wells
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DANCE
Rocío Molina for pushing the boundary of flamenco in Fallen From Heaven (Caída Del Cielo) at Barbican Theatre
*Francesca Velicu for her performance in English National Ballet’s production of Pina Bausch’s Le Sacre Du Printemps at Sadler’s Wells
Zenaida Yanowsky for her performance in Liam Scarlett’s Symphonic Dances at Royal Opera House
BEST NEW OPERA PRODUCTION
La Bohème at Trafalgar Studios 2
The Exterminating Angel at Royal Opera House
*Semiramide at Royal Opera House
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN OPERA
Paul Brown for his set and costume designs for Iolanthe at London Coliseum
*Joyce DiDonato and Daniela Barcellona for their performances in Semiramide at Royal Opera House
Roderick Williams for his performance in The Royal Opera’s The Return of Ulysses at the Roundhouse
