Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman Sets Dates for Broadway Bow
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 5, 2018
A scene from "The Ferryman" at London's Royal Court Theatre
(Photo: Johan Persson)

The Ferryman, the latest play by Tony nominee Jez Butterworth, has set dates for its upcoming Broadway premiere. Sam Mendes will direct the previously announced transfer from London's Royal Court, slated to run at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Previews will begin on October 2 with an official opening scheduled October 21. Tickets are now on sale.

The Ferryman takes place in the early '80s in Northern Ireland, where the Carney farmhouse is prepping for the annual harvest and a celebratory feast. This year, however, the festivities are halted by an unexpected visitor. 

The Ferryman will feature sets and costumes by Rob Howell, lighting design by Peter Mumford and original music and sound design by Nick Powell. Casting will be announced at a later date.

The Ferryman

Jez Butterworth's drama arrives on Broadway following an acclaimed run in London's West End.
