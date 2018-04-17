Broadway BUZZ

Teal Wicks, Jarrod Spector, Emily Skinner & More Join The Cher Show; Broadway Dates Set
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 17, 2018
Teal Wicks
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

Multi-talented stage alum Teal Wicks (Wicked) and promising newcomer Micaela Diamond (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert) have been announced to join the previously reported Stephanie J. Block in the Broadway-bound musical The Cher Show! The three actresses will portray the iconic Oscar-winning star Cher in the highly anticipated musical based on her life. The trio is among an exciting full cast of The Cher Show, which will begin previews on November 1 at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre, with an opening set for December 3. The musical will first set down its roots in the Windy City, playing an out-of-town run at Chicago's Oriental Theatre beginning on June 12 for a five-week run through July 15.

Newly announced cast members also include Tony nominee Jarrod Spector (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Sonny Bono, Tony nominee Emily Skinner (Prince of Broadway) as Georgia Holt, Tony nominee Michael Berresse (A Chorus Line) as Bob Mackie, Michael Campayno (Wicked) as Rob Camilletti and Matthew Hydzik (Side Show) as Gregg Allman.

The full company will also feature Marija Abney, Carleigh Bettiol, Taurean Everett, Michael Fatica, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Michael Graceffa, Blaine Alden Krauss, Sam Lips, Allie Meixner, Tiana Okoye, Amy Quanbeck, Angel Reda, Dee Roscioli, Michael Tacconi, Tory Trowbridge, Christopher Vo, Alena Watters, Charlie Williams and Ryan Worsing.

Featuring a book by Rick Elice, The Cher Show chronicles the life of the music legend to the score of hits like "I Got You Babe," "Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves” and “If I Could Turn Back Time." Tony nominee Jason Moore (Avenue Q) directs the tuner with Tony winner Christopher Gattelli (SpongeBob SquarePants) as choreographer. The Cher Show will feature orchestrations, arrangements and musical supervision by Tony winner Daryl Waters (Memphis).

The Cher Show

Cher's life story is brought to the stage in this new musical featuring her beloved chart-topping hits.
Exclusive Offers