Stephanie J. Block to Play Cher in Bio-Musical The Cher Show

The new Broadway-bound bio-musical The Cher Show has found its star! Two-time Tony nominee Stephanie J. Block will be one of three actresses portraying iconic Oscar-winning star Cher in the highly anticipated musical based on her life. As previously announced, The Cher Show will open at the Neil Simon Theatre this fall, with exact dates for the run to be announced. The musical will first set down its roots in the Windy City, playing an out-of-town run at Chicago's Oriental Theatre beginning on June 12 for a five-week run through July 15.



Stephanie J. Block earned Tony nominations for Falsettos and The Mystery of Edwin Drood. She has also been seen on Broadway in Anything Goes, Wicked, The Pirate Queen, 9 to 5 and The Boy From Oz. Block's off-Broadway credits include By the Way, Meet Vera Stark and Little Miss Sunshine.



Featuring a book by Rick Elice, The Cher Show chronicles the life of the music legend to the score of hits like "I Got You Babe," "Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves” and “If I Could Turn Back Time." Tony nominee Jason Moore (Avenue Q) directs the tuner with Tony winner Christopher Gattelli (SpongeBob SquarePants) as choreographer. The Cher Show features orchestrations, arrangements and musical supervision by Tony winner Daryl Waters (Memphis).



Additional casting for The Cher Show will be announced at a later date.