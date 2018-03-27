Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Stephanie J. Block to Play Cher in Bio-Musical The Cher Show
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 27, 2018
Stephanie J. Block
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

The new Broadway-bound bio-musical The Cher Show has found its star! Two-time Tony nominee Stephanie J. Block will be one of three actresses portraying iconic Oscar-winning star Cher in the highly anticipated musical based on her life. As previously announced, The Cher Show will open at the Neil Simon Theatre this fall, with exact dates for the run to be announced. The musical will first set down its roots in the Windy City, playing an out-of-town run at Chicago's Oriental Theatre beginning on June 12 for a five-week run through July 15.

Stephanie J. Block earned Tony nominations for Falsettos and The Mystery of Edwin Drood. She has also been seen on Broadway in Anything Goes, Wicked, The Pirate Queen, 9 to 5 and The Boy From Oz. Block's off-Broadway credits include By the Way, Meet Vera Stark and Little Miss Sunshine.

Featuring a book by Rick Elice, The Cher Show chronicles the life of the music legend to the score of hits like "I Got You Babe," "Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves” and “If I Could Turn Back Time." Tony nominee Jason Moore (Avenue Q) directs the tuner with Tony winner Christopher Gattelli (SpongeBob SquarePants) as choreographer. The Cher Show features orchestrations, arrangements and musical supervision by Tony winner Daryl Waters (Memphis).

Additional casting for The Cher Show will be announced at a later date.

The Cher Show

Cher's life story is brought to the stage in this new musical featuring her beloved chart-topping hits.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch Brandon Victor Dixon Sing 'Superstar' from Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
  2. Plot Your Move! Full Casting Is Set for the West End Return of Chess
  3. Broadway Grosses: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Ignites the Box Office & Plays to Sold-Out Crowds
  4. Exclusive! Divine Portraits of Andrew Garfield & More on Opening Night of Angels in America
  5. Vacation Film Franchise Is Being Turned into a Musical Comedy

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers