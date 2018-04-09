Broadway BUZZ

Obie Winner Robert O'Hara Signs On as Director of New York Premiere BLKS
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 9, 2018

Robert O'Hara has been announced as the director of BLKS, a New York premiere play that will appear as part of MCC Theater's 2018-2019 season. The previously announced off-Broadway production will run from April 18 through May 26, 2019 at the Newman Mills Theater, one of two venues in MCC's new midtown theater complex.

O'Hara earned an Obie Award as director of Danai Gurira and Nikkole Salter's In the Continuum. His other credits as a director and writer include Mankind, Bella: An American Tall Tale, Bootycandy, Wild With Happy, The Brother/Sister Plays, Insurrection: Holding History and The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin.

BLKS centers on Octavia, Imani and June—three NYC twenty-somethings hunting for intimacy and purpose in a city that doesn't seem to care. Casting and additional creative team members for the production will be announced at a later date.
 

Robert O'Hara
(Photo: DKC/O&M)
