Ben Crawford Is the New Star of Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera

Power-voiced stage alum Ben Crawford begins his run in Broadway's longest-running musical, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, on April 16. The talented actor takes on the title role in the musical directed by Harold Prince and produced by Cameron Mackintosh, replacing Peter Jöback, who gave his final performance as planned on March 31.



“I'm beyond delighted and grateful to be able to perform this iconic role on Broadway," said Crawford in an exclusive statement. "Many, many thanks to Andrew, Cameron and Hal for giving me this opportunity. I look forward to the chance to work with this fantastic company!"



Crawford was most recently seen on Broadway as Mr. Salt in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. His other Broadway credits include On the Twentieth Century, Big Fish, Shrek The Musical and Les Misérables. Crawford has appeared in regional productions of Evita, 110 in the Shade, South Pacific, Oklahoma! and Titanic.



The current cast of The Phantom of the Opera also includes Ali Ewoldt as Christine, Rodney Ingram as Raoul, Craig Bennett as Monsieur Firmin, Raquel Suarez Groen as Carlotta, Carlton Moe as Piangi, Maree Johnson as Madame Giry and Kara Klein as Meg Giry. At certain performances, Kaley Ann Voorhees plays the role of Christine.



Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L’Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.