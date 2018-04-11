Broadway BUZZ

The company of the Broadway musical "Come From Away"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Actors' Equity Launches National Campaign to Recognize Chorus Members at Tony Awards
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 11, 2018

Actors' Equity Association has announced the launch of a new national campaign to create two new Tony Award categories, Best Chorus in a Musical or Play and Best Ensemble in a Musical or Play. The inclusion of these categories would serve as recognition of all Equity performers who appear on a Broadway stage.

The national campaign, which launched with the website EveryoneOnStage.com, will run through Tony Awards season asking theater enthusiasts to support recognition for chorus and ensemble performers through the signing of a petition.

"Today, the Equity members who work in the chorus and ensemble are often expected to be able to do it all: act, sing, dance, even play one or more instruments," said Kate Shindle, president of Actors' Equity. "It's not an exaggeration to say that the ensemble is frequently the hardest-working group on the stage. These new Tony categories would help ensure that every one of the performers who appear on stage can have their talent and efforts recognized."

Actors' Equity defines a chorus as "a group in a musical or singing and/or dancing group that makes up part of a dramatic play (excluding extra and walk-on parts, and chorus roles where the members speak but do not sing or dance)." Equity considers an ensemble to be "the entire cast of a musical or play, inclusive of all principal, featured, chorus and swing roles."

Equity sent its request in a letter to the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League requesting consideration of the new categories for the 2018-2019 Broadway season. The request follows a vote of Equity's National Council to request the new awards categories.

